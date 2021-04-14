Bridges recorded zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 106-86 win over the Heat.

Tuesday's performance was the worst of Bridges' season, though it was the second time this month he's failed to score while playing 20 minutes. He's more of a defensive presence for the Suns, and his offense can be inconsistent. In addition to his two zero-point performances this month, he also has two 20-point performances. Overall in April, he's averaged 11.1 points on 50.0 percent shooting, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.9 combined blocks-plus-steals.