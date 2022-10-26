Bridges logged 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 134-105 victory over the Warriors.

Bridges delivered on all fronts Tuesday, dropping his best game of the season to date. After a mediocre start to the season, it was nice to see Bridges hitting some shots while also contributing on the defensive end. He remains a relatively consistent fantasy asset and based on what we have seen in previous years, he is almost a lock to end as a mid-round option once again.