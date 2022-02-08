Bridges finished with 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes Monday in the Suns' 127-124 win over the Bulls.

Bridges' scoring has tailed off a bit after he recently cleared the 20-point mark in three straight contests, but the fourth-year wing has continued to produce across the stat sheet over the past two contests while shooting efficiently from the field. Even if Bridges' points production more consistently sits in the low-to-mid teens in the games to come, he'll remain a must-start option in the majority of leagues if he keeps filling out the box score similarly to how he did Monday.