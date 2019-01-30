Suns' Mikal Bridges: Fills stat sheet in loss
Bridges provided 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, four steals, and three assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 126-124 loss to the Spurs.
Bridges was superb, delivering an efficient scoring performance while filling up the box score across every category except blocks. He has swiped at least four steals four times this season and has drained three threes in consecutive contests. The rookie is likely to remain heavily involved over the final 29 games of the campaign, though expecting consistency may be a recipe for disappointment.
