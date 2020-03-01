Bridges finished with 15 points (5-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 39 minutes during Saturday's 115-99 loss to the Warriors.

While the Suns weren't able to get the victory, Bridges did his part, drilling five triples and posting the highest offensive rating (128) on the team of anyone who saw at least 30 minutes. Saturday's effort also marked the third time in Bridges' career that he's posted at least five threes, one steal and one block. In 13 February appearances, he averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.0 block.