Bridges produced 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes in Sunday's 100-91 win over the Celtics.

Bridges led the team in scoring and posted his best total in two weeks. In Devin Booker's absence, he moved to the backcourt with mixed results, but he returned to his customary spot at the wing in Sunday's win.