Bridges recorded 18 points (4-24 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 loss to Houston.

Bridges shot a woeful 4-of-24 from the floor in the loss, dragging down the field goal percentage for anyone saddled with him in fantasy. While this was obviously a low point, he still added a pair of steals and went a perfect 8-of-8 from the line, somewhat salvaging his evening. Bridges has been great this season and so managers simply need to let this one slide and hope for an improved performance in Los Angeles on Thursday.