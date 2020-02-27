Suns' Mikal Bridges: Four steals in loss to Clippers
Bridges posted 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, four steals and three assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 102-92 loss to the Clippers.
While the Suns couldn't get the victory, Bridges showed off his three-and-D potential. Over the past two seasons, only nine players have more performances than Bridges with at least four steals and two made threes. This month, he's averaging 10.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.3 threes.
