Suns' Mikal Bridges: Four steals in win
Bridges posted eight points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four steals, two assists and one block across 28 minutes during Saturday's 112-104 victory over the Bulls.
Saturday marked Bridges' fifth performance this season with at least four steals, and three of them have come this month. Across the past two seasons, only six players in the league have more efforts with at least three steals than Bridges (31). This month, he's averaging 11.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.2 steals, 1.3 threes and 1.0 block in 32.1 minutes.
