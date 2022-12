Bridges produced 27 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 39 minutes during Thursday's 111-95 victory over the Clippers.

Bridges' 27 points Thursday is tied for his second-high total of the season. The 26-year-old forward also led his team in minutes. Bridges is now averaging a career-high in points (16.2), rebounds (5.1) and assists (3.1).