Suns' Mikal Bridges: Generates defensive stats in win
Bridges compiled five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 26 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Suns' 138-112 win over the Nets.
Bridges hasn't taken the leap forward some might have expected after a promising rookie season, but the 23-year-old wing has at least piled up the defensive stats off the bench lately. Over the past five contests, Bridges has supplied 10 steals and one block, production that should keep him locked into a steady 20-plus-minute role on the second unit.
