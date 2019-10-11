Suns' Mikal Bridges: Gets green light
Bridges (knee) is available for Thursday's preseason game against the Kings, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
As expected, Bridges will be ready to roll for Thursday's exhibition after being upgraded to probable earlier in the day. He'd been nursing a right patella bone bruise and has now returned to health.
