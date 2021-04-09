Bridges had 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, an assist and a block across 36 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Clippers.
Bridges was coming off a scoreless outing in his previous appearance, but he managed to bounce back quickly and he's now scored 15-plus points in three of his last four contests. He also made multiple treys for the third time over his last four-game stretch.
