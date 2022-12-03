Bridges registered 22 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 122-121 loss to Houston.

Bridges racked up 11 points in the first quarter on 4-of-7 shooting from the field, including 3-of-6 from behind the arc. He finished the first half with 15 points and six boards before going just 2-of-5 from the field over the final two quarters for another seven points. It was Bridges' fifth time this season with 20 or more points, though he was charged with a season-high five personal fouls in the contest.