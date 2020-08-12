Bridges registered 24 points (8-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist in 33 minutes during Tuesday's win over the 76ers.

Bridges has scored in double digits in four straight games and is settling as a reliable scoring option for the Suns behind Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. Since becoming a full-time starter Jan. 28, Bridges has averaged nearly 12 points per game while shooting close to 50 percent from the field and almost 40 percent from three-point range.