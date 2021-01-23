Bridges registered 24 points (8-15 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 41 minutes in Friday's overtime loss against the Nuggets.

Bridges ended as one of three Phoenix players that surpassed the 20-point mark, and he also registered his first double-double of the campaign in the process. Bridges was coming off an eight-point performance the last time out, but he bounced back with one of his best scoring outputs of the campaign. His long-term production might be somewhere in between both games, but one thing is certain -- he should remain a reliable contributor across most formats, especially if Devin Booker (hamstring) is forced to miss a few games.