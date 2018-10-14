Suns' Mikal Bridges: Good to go for opener
Bridges (elbow) has returned to health, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Bridges had been held out of the final three preseason games because of an elbow issue, but he says his elbow feels "100 percent." Now that he's healthy, he figures to compete for playing time on the wing
