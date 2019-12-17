Suns' Mikal Bridges: Grabs 10 boards in spot start
Bridges compiled eight points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 31 minutes in Monday's 111-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Bridges' stat line illustrates the massive drop-off in production when Devin Booker is sidelined. While the former Villanova product is a valuable piece of Phoenix's rotation, no single player on the roster can replace Booker. Bridges could still see a bit more time against the Clippers on Tuesday if Booker remains out or limited.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...