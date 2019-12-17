Bridges compiled eight points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 31 minutes in Monday's 111-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Bridges' stat line illustrates the massive drop-off in production when Devin Booker is sidelined. While the former Villanova product is a valuable piece of Phoenix's rotation, no single player on the roster can replace Booker. Bridges could still see a bit more time against the Clippers on Tuesday if Booker remains out or limited.