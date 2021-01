Bridges had seven points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3PT, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in Sunday's loss to the Clippers.

It was the least-efficient game of the young season for Bridges, who converted just one of his five attempts from downtown but was still able to provide a pair of blocks and a season-high eight boards. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Phoenix, a stretch during which Bridges averaged 16.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 steal per game.