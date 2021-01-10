Bridges recorded 34 points (12-18 FG, 6-8 3PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 35 minutes in the 125-117 win over Indiana on Saturday.

Bridges had his best performance of the season in the win Saturday. The forward set season records all over the court. Bridges went 69 percent from the floor and went perfect from the line. Surprisingly he did not have many grabs in the paint, but that is not typical of him. If Bridges can keep up this type of performance, he is surely viable moving forward.