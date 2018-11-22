Suns' Mikal Bridges: Has three steals Wednesday
Bridges finished with five points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three steals, and one assist in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 loss to Chicago.
Bridges shifted back to the bench Wednesday, but still managed to see 29 minutes of playing time. He didn't do a lot during his time on the floor but did rack up three steals. He has the most upside of any of the Suns' wing players and chances are he moves back into the starting lineup at some stage. With some uncertainty around his current role, he is going to be hard to roster everywhere but is certainly worth a flyer if you have some space on your team.
