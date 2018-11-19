Suns' Mikal Bridges: Headed back to bench
Bridges will return to the bench for Monday's game against the Sixers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Bridges made a pair of starts in the absence of Terevor Ariza, but with Ariza back in the fold Monday, the rookie will move into a bench role. The Villanova product played a season-high 31 minutes in Saturday's loss to OKC, finishing with 14 points, two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and four steals.
