Bridges recorded a career-high 34 points (12-18 FG, 6-8 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with three rebounds, two assists and one block in 35 minutes Saturday in the Suns' 125-117 win over the Pacers.

Through his first two seasons in the NBA, Bridges brought most of his fantasy value in the form of his output in the defensive categories, but he's taken on an expanded role offensively in his third year with the Suns. Even before Saturday's career-best effort, Bridges had already been thriving as a secondary scorer, averaging 13.1 points per game on 45.3 percent shooting from the field and 42.3 percent from three-point range. Even in shallower leagues, Bridges shouldn't be left on any waiver wire.