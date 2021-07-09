Bridges registered 27 points (8-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a steal across 38 minutes in Thursday's win over the Bucks.

Bridges had gone nine straight games without clearing the 15-point mark, but he made his presence felt in this one and finished as one of Phoenix's top offensive performers. Expecting him to score 20-plus points on a nightly basis might be a stretch considering he's accomplished that goal just twice in the entire playoff run. Still, the former Villanova standout should remain a capable offensive weapon for the Suns throughout the rest of the series. He's shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from three-point range during the current playoff run.