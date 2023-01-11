Bridges totaled 26 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 41 minutes during Tuesday's 125-113 victory over the Warriors.

The Suns were without Deandre Ayton (ankle), Chris Paul (hip), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot) and Landry Shamet (hip), so it was time for the role players to step their game up and for the starters, it was the time to shine and garner a bigger role on offense. That's exactly what happened with Bridges, and he delivered, as he led the Suns in scoring while also contributing decent numbers in other categories. He has scored in double digits in nine games in a row and is averaging 15.2 points per game in that span.