Bridges ended with 27 points (10-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 124-111 victory over New Orleans.

Bridges surpassed the 20-point mark for the first time this season, but scoring and efficiency aside, this was his best outing of the young campaign since he also produced decent numbers in other categories. Bridges is enjoying an excellent start to the season, and he's averaging 15.4 points while shooting 62 percent from the field through five appearances.