Suns' Mikal Bridges: In starting five Monday
Bridges will start Monday's game against Philadelphia, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
The initial expectation was that Bridges would move back to the bench with Trevor Ariza (personal) returning, but the Suns will go with a smaller lineup Monday to match the Sixers' length. Bridges will get the nod at two-guard, with Devin Booker shifting down to point guard, pushing Isaiah Canaan to the bench.
