Bridges had just two points, two rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 109-104 loss to Indiana.

Bridges was in the starting lineup again Tuesday but failed to come through for anyone who has him on their roster. He has now scored just 13 points across his last four games while failing to contribute in any other areas. Despite the obvious upside, Bridges is more of a stash in standard formats until he can find some consistency in his game.