Suns' Mikal Bridges: Leads bench in scoring
Bridges furnished 10 points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three steals across 27 minutes in the Suns' 115-111 win over the Warriors on Sunday.
Despite Kelly Oubre, Jr. having a firm grasp of the starting small forward job, Bridges continues to see over 20 minutes per night off the bench. The 2018 first-round pick's relatively modest usage in that role is causing some fluctuations in his scoring, but Bridges continues to be a steady source of ancillary stats. He's been especially proficient in steals of late, recording multiple thefts in six of his last eight games.
