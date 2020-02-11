Bridges generated 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 31 minutes in Monday's 125-100 loss to the Lakers.

The team moved Bridges to the four and started Cameron Johnson to put a little more height into their starting five due to Deandre Ayton's absence, and Bridges responded well to the shift. The Villanova product put in an excellent show from beyond the arc with four threes and also did his best to control possession off the glass. Bridges is once again back in the starting lineup, which puts him back on the fantasy radar after eight consecutive starts.