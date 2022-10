Bridges totaled seven points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 112-95 victory over the Clippers.

Bridges' underwhelming production despite hefty playing time and a solid performance from the Suns' offense holistically is discouraging. Bridges averaged 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 82 games last season -- ranking second league-wide in minutes played. Expect him to ultimately approach these figures in 2022-23.