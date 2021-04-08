Bridges posted zero points (0-1 FG), three rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 overtime win against the Jazz.

Bridges picked up five fouls in the game, limiting his workload, but he wasn't productive even relative to the 20 minutes he received. Wednesday's performance marked the first time all season Bridges has failed to score, and it was only the sixth time he's failed to post an assist. The effort will almost certainly end up being an outlier for Bridges -- one of the best role players in the NBA for the surprisingly-great Suns. In the 10 games leading up to Wednesday, he averaged 12.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals in 32.4 minutes.