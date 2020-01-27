Bridges posted six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 25 minutes during Sunday's 114-109 loss to the Grizzlies.

Bridges has recorded two swipes in three straight games, although his six-game streak of seeing 30-plus minutes ended in this one. When the Suns play smaller lineups Bridges tends to earn plenty of minutes, but Memphis runs a lot of two-big pairings and Kelly Oubre and Devin Booker earned 38 and 39 minutes, respectively. Given that Bridges tends to struggle to score at times, he's likely best reserved for those in need of defensive stats in category leagues.