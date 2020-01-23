Suns' Mikal Bridges: Logs 33 minutes
Bridges had nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds and two steals during the Suns' 112-87 loss to Indiana on Wednesday night.
Bridges has averaged almost 35 minutes per game over the Suns past five games. Unfortunately for fantasy players, the playing time has yet to yield any consistent uptick in production. A change of scenery could help Bridges, potentially making him a name to stow around the deadline.
