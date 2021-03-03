Bridges finished with 19 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes in a 114-104 win over the Lakers on Tuesday.

Bridges trailed only Dario Saric for high-scoring honors on the team, posting his fifth game of double-digit points in his past six contests. He also tied his season high with five dimes and contributed a team-high six boards. Bridges has been ultra efficient over his past three games, averaging 14.0 points while making a superb 71.4 percent of his field-goal attempts.