Bridges, following Friday's loss to the Rockets, disclosed that he thinks he "just hyperextended [my knee] a little bit, but I'm alright," Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Bridges should tentatively be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs. Bridges has been one of the most durable players in the NBA, as he's played in 330 consecutive games. If the forward misses time, more minutes could be available for Damion Lee, Josh Okogie, Landry Shamet and other wings.