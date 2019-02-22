Suns' Mikal Bridges: Moves to bench
Bridges will come off the bench for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Bridges has scored just 14 combined points over his previous two contests, so the Suns will shift Josh Jackson over to small forward and insert Kelly Oubre at power forward. It's unclear as to whether this is a permanent change, but Oubre has certainly played well enough of late to deserve a shot at the starting lineup.
