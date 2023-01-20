Bridges amassed 28 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), two rebounds and nine assists in 42 minutes during Thursday's 117-112 win over the Nets.

Bridges posted his second-highest scoring total of the season during Thursday's narrow victory, and he came within one assist of posting his second double-double of the year. He's played at least 40 minutes in three of his last five appearances and has averaged 21.2 points, 6.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 36.6 minutes per game during that time.