Bridges ended Wednesday's 107-105 victory over the Mavericks with 13 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block over 41 minutes.

Double-doubles aren't especially common for Bridges, but errant bombs from Luka Doncic have a way of caroming further off the rim, and some of them ended up in Bridges' hands. Bridges has spent all four of his NBA seasons with the Suns, and he brought his game to another level last season, posting career high averages in points and assists. He'll try to build on an excellent 2021-22 with his usual spot in the starting lineup.