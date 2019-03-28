Bridges tallied just four points, five assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 124-121 loss to the Wizards.

Bridges has been a disaster on offense over the past two games, scoring a combined five points despite playing in excess of 30 minutes in each contest. Owners who streamed him in for their championship week were hopefully only looking for steals as he has offered basically nothing in the other categories. The Suns next game is against the Grizzlies on Saturday and Bridges will hopefully look to be more aggressive on the offensive end of the floor.