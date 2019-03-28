Suns' Mikal Bridges: Offensive struggles continue Wednesday
Bridges tallied just four points, five assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 124-121 loss to the Wizards.
Bridges has been a disaster on offense over the past two games, scoring a combined five points despite playing in excess of 30 minutes in each contest. Owners who streamed him in for their championship week were hopefully only looking for steals as he has offered basically nothing in the other categories. The Suns next game is against the Grizzlies on Saturday and Bridges will hopefully look to be more aggressive on the offensive end of the floor.
More News
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Does very little in loss•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Efficient in third-straight start•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Plays team-high 39 minutes Thursday•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Disappointing in starting role•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Will start Monday•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Leads bench in scoring•
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.