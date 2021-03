Bridges (heel) is available for Friday's game against the Raptors, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Bridges was probable for Friday's matchup due to right heel soreness, but coach Monty Williams said that Bridges is fine. Bridges has averaged 12.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 33.4 minutes per game across his past five appearances.