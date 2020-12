Bridges recorded 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block during a win at Sacramento on Sunday.

Bridges put up an insufficient nine-point effort in Saturday's loss to the Kings. The forward played much better Sunday, especially across a second half during which he scored 12 points without missing any of his five shots. His updated 16.3 PPG is now only behind Devin Booker's 22.7 among the Suns team.