Suns' Mikal Bridges: Plays 28 minutes in Friday's loss
Bridges chipped in seven points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three steals, and two rebounds in 28 minutes during Friday's 130-116 loss to the Pelicans.
Bridges didn't miss a single shot and contributed across every category except blocks while earning the most minutes among the five Suns reserves who saw the court in this one. He has been held to single digits in scoring in six straight showings, but Bridges has been making up for that to a certain extent by producing quality contributions in the assist and steal departments.
More News
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Moves to bench•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Quiet offensive night Sunday•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Productive night despite shooting woes•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Career-high 20 points Saturday•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Fills stat sheet in loss•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Productive in losing effort•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...