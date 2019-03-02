Bridges chipped in seven points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three steals, and two rebounds in 28 minutes during Friday's 130-116 loss to the Pelicans.

Bridges didn't miss a single shot and contributed across every category except blocks while earning the most minutes among the five Suns reserves who saw the court in this one. He has been held to single digits in scoring in six straight showings, but Bridges has been making up for that to a certain extent by producing quality contributions in the assist and steal departments.