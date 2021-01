Bridges scored 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt) to go with six rebounds, two steals and a block in 37 minutes of Thursday's 106-95 win over Utah.

Bridges led the team with 37 minutes, scoring 16 points to help the Suns to victory. The forward has been off to a good start this season, especially in scoring as he trails only Devin Booker among his teammates in points.