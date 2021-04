Bridges dropped 15 points (7-16 FG, 1-9 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and a steal over 45 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Celtics.

Outside of a brief break in the final 2:08 of the first quarter, Bridges played the entire game and his 45 minutes set a career high. Over his last three games, Bridges has played 40.7 minutes per game while averaging 18.0 points in that span. Though he isn't known for his offensive abilities, he's scored in double figures in four of his last five games.