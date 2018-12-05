Bridges tallied seven points (3-12 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three steals, two assists, and two blocks in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 122-105 loss to Sacramento.

Bridges had a nice all-around game Tuesday despite going just 3-of-12 from the field. The offense is a working progress but the upside is there, especially on the defensive end. The Suns are bad and have no reason not to give Bridges minutes making him an interesting fantasy prospect. He is too inconsistent to roster in standard formats at this stage but is worth keeping an eye on, especially if Trevor Ariza is moved at some point.