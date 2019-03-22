Suns' Mikal Bridges: Plays team-high 39 minutes Thursday
Bridges finished with 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 39 minutes during Thursday's 118-98 loss to the Pistons.
Bridges played a team-high 39 minutes Thursday, ending with a solid enough line in the 20-point defeat. Kelly Oubre Jr. (thumb) has been ruled out for the season and T.J. Warren would appear headed for the same fate. Bridges is basically the last man standing and has played at least 37 minutes in four straight games. He won't put up big scoring nights all too often but can provide assists, steals, and three-pointers and should be on a roster in most competitive leagues.
