Bridges tallied 18 points (8-10 FG, 102 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 39 minutes in Thursday's 127-121 win over the Trail Blazers.

Bridges usually turns in a good number when his shot volume is this high, so creating more offense opportunities is essential for Bridges to realize his value in the starting five. While Bridges is an excellent defender, there are many mouths to feed on this roster, and the forward doesn't get enough looks to produce consistently high numbers. He still possesses a reliable floor and remains a relevant fantasy target.