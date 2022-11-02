Bridges contributed 19 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 116-107 victory over Minnesota.

Bridges delivered his second-best scoring total of the season Tuesday night. Phoenix's starters are successfully absorbing production left by Deandre Ayton (ankle) and with players like Bridges and Cameron Johnson stepping up, the Suns should be able to weather the absence through the rest of the week.