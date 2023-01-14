Bridges finished with 24 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds and three steals across 40 minutes in Friday's 121-116 loss to the Timberwolves.

The Suns were without five rotation players due to injury and Jae Crowder remains away from Phoenix indefinitely, so Bridges once again handled a focal role on offense, clearing the 20-point mark for the second time in three games. After shooting at least 50 percent from the floor in each of the past three seasons, Bridges is down to 45.9 percent on a career-high 12.6 field-goal attempts per game, but he's at least made up for the drop in efficiency by raising his averages in points (15.7 per game), rebounds (4.6) and assists (3.3) to new personal-best marks. He's also shooting a career-best 88.8 percent from the free-throw line.